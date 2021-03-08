The Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American (AAUKF – Research Report), Mark Cutifani, exercised options to sell 130,465 AAUKF shares for a total transaction value of $3.86M.

Following Mark Cutifani’s last AAUKF Sell transaction on March 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 27.0%. This recent transaction decreases Mark Cutifani’s holding in the company by 12% to a total of $55.84 million.

The company has a one-year high of $41.94 and a one-year low of $12.56. AAUKF’s market cap is $54.5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.90. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 21.27K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.86, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Anglo American has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.