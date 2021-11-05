The Chief Executive Officer of American Lithium (Other OTC: LIACF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of American Lithium (LIACF – Research Report), Simon Patrick Clarke, bought shares of LIACF for $79.5K.

Following Simon Patrick Clarke’s last LIACF Buy transaction on July 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.7%. In addition to Simon Patrick Clarke, one other LIACF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $0.77.

American Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. Its properties include Fish Lake Valley, Atlantis, Fish South, Colorado, San Emidio, and Clayton Valley BFF. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.