The Chief Executive Officer of AMERICAN HOTEL (Other OTC: AHOTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF – Research Report), Robert Francis O’neill, bought shares of AHOTF for $83K.

Following Robert Francis O’neill’s last AHOTF Buy transaction on April 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.1%. Following this transaction Robert Francis O’neill’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $7.3 million.

Based on AMERICAN HOTEL’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $46.71 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,659,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.81 million. AHOTF’s market cap is $256 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a one-year high of $3.99 and a one-year low of $1.72.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.10, reflecting a -19.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on AMERICAN HOTEL has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG. The Economy Lodging Hotels segment offers select-service hotel properties that have rail crew lodging agreements with large U.S. railway companies and franchise agreements with Wyndham. The company was founded by John C. ONeill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.