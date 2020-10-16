The Chief Executive Officer of Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Allscripts (MDRX – Research Report), Paul M Black, sold shares of MDRX for $331.2K.

Following Paul M Black’s last MDRX Sell transaction on December 13, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.4%. In addition to Paul M Black, one other MDRX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.82 and a one-year low of $4.56.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold MDRX with a $13.00 price target. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $10.25, reflecting a 9.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Allscripts has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, connectivity, information solutions, and related professional services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions; Population Health; and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment involves in the sale of clinical software applications and financial and information solutions. The Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions. The Netsmart segment operates in the home care and behavioral healthcare information technology field throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.