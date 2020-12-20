The Chief Executive Officer of Allegiant Gold (Other OTC: AUXXF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Allegiant Gold (AUXXF – Research Report), Peter Lawrence Gianulis, sold shares of AUXXF for $4,875.

This is Gianulis’ first Sell trade following 30 Buy transactions. Over the last month, Peter Lawrence Gianulis has reported another 3 Sell trades on AUXXF for a total of $62.69K.

Currently, Allegiant Gold has an average volume of 56.80K. AUXXF’s market cap is $19.29 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -19.30. The company has a one-year high of $0.56 and a one-year low of $0.05.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4,875 worth of AUXXF shares and purchased $137.8K worth of AUXXF shares. The insider sentiment on Allegiant Gold has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegiant Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and developement segmentof gold. Its projects include Bolo, Browns Canyon, Clanton Hills, Eastside, Four Metals, Goldfield West, Mogollon, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North projects. The company was founded on September 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.