The Chief Executive Officer of Affinor Growers (Other OTC: RSSFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Affinor Growers (RSSFF – Research Report), Nicholas Gordon Brusatore, bought shares of RSSFF for $29.32K.

This recent transaction increases Nicholas Gordon Brusatore’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $577.7K.

Currently, Affinor Growers has an average volume of 20.64K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.55.

Affinor Growers, Inc. engages in the acquisition and commercialization of vertical farming technology and proprietary process. It focuses on growing strawberries and other crops such as romaine lettuce and kale in North America. The company was founded on August 27, 1996 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.