The Chief Executive Officer and President of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD – Research Report), Brendan McGovern, bought shares of GSBD for $56.25K.

Following this transaction Brendan McGovern’s holding in the company was increased by 11.63% to a total of $596.2K. In addition to Brendan McGovern, 10 other GSBD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.88 million and quarterly net profit of $8.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $8.00. GSBD’s market cap is $502 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.50.

The insider sentiment on Goldman Sachs BDC has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity. It provides financing for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization and restructuring with investment size ranging between USD 10-75 million. It invests in companies with EBITDA between USD 5-75 million