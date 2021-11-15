The Chief Executive Office of Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE: PBH) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Office of Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH – Research Report), Ronald Lombardi, bought shares of PBH for $693.3K.

This recent transaction increases Ronald Lombardi’s holding in the company by 32.79% to a total of $10.02 million. Following Ronald Lombardi’s last PBH Buy transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 23.5%.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Prestige Brand Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $276 million and quarterly net profit of $45.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $237 million and had a net profit of $44.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.83 and a one-year low of $34.26. PBH’s market cap is $3.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.29M worth of PBH shares and purchased $693.3K worth of PBH shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.