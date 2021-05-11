The Chief Executive & Managing Director of Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (Other OTC: BDGCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive & Managing Director of Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (BDGCF – Research Report), Paul D Cronin, bought shares of BDGCF for $56.34K.

Following this transaction Paul D Cronin’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $135.6K.

BDGCF’s market cap is $5.37 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.30. Currently, Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh has an average volume of .

Black Dragon Gold Corp is a Canada-based junior mining company. The company’s segment is engaged in the acquisition, exploration of exploration and evaluation assets located in Spain. The firm through its subsidiary, Exploraciones Mineras del Cantabrico SL (EMC), holds an interest in the Salave Gold Property. The Salave Gold Property consists of approximately five mineral concessions totaling over 650 hectares and an investigation permit of approximately 2700 hectares.