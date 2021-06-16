The Chief Exec.Officer & Chairman of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Exec.Officer & Chairman of Vail Resorts (MTN – Research Report), Robert A. Katz, sold shares of MTN for $29.49M.

Following Robert A. Katz’s last MTN Sell transaction on October 06, 2017, the stock climbed by 120.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vail Resorts’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $889 million and quarterly net profit of $275 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $694 million and had a net profit of $153 million. The company has a one-year high of $338.50 and a one-year low of $172.89. MTN’s market cap is $13.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 116.50.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $336.67, reflecting a -3.9% downside.

Robert A. Katz’s trades have generated a 19.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.