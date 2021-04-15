The Chief Creative Officer of Guess (NYSE: GES) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Creative Officer of Guess (GES – Research Report), Paul Marciano, sold shares of GES for $2.71M.

Following Paul Marciano’s last GES Sell transaction on January 13, 2015, the stock climbed by 10.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $28.30 and a one-year low of $6.37. GES’s market cap is $1.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.67, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

Guess?, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-Commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America. The Americas Wholesale segment consists of the Company’s wholesale operations in the Americas. The Europe segment comprises the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia segment refers to the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia and the Pacific. The Licensing segment includes the worldwide licensing operations of the Company. The company was founded by Paul Marciano and Maurice Marciano in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.