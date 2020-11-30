The Chief Corp Development Officer of SJW (NYSE: SJW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SJW (SJW – Research Report), Andrew Walters, sold shares of SJW for $328.9K.

Based on SJW’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $166 million and quarterly net profit of $26.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $9.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.99 and a one-year low of $45.60. Currently, SJW has an average volume of 70.47K.

The insider sentiment on SJW has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through two segments: Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. The water utility services segment provides water utility and utility related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity. . The company was founded on February 8, 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.