The Chief Commercial Officer of Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Commercial Officer of Points International (PCOM – Research Report), Jay B Malowney, sold shares of PCOM for $84.75K.

Following Jay B Malowney’s last PCOM Sell transaction on June 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.7%. In addition to Jay B Malowney, 2 other PCOM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Points International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $103 million and quarterly net profit of $452K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.90 and a one-year low of $9.24. Currently, Points International has an average volume of 18.97K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67, reflecting a -23.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Points International has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jay B Malowney’s trades have generated a -2.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a broad range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the broader loyalty industry. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.