The Chief Commercial Officer of Kosmos Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Commercial Officer of Kosmos Energy (KOS – Research Report), Christopher James Ball, exercised options to sell 28,132 KOS shares for a total transaction value of $66.39K.

In addition to Christopher James Ball, 4 other KOS executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Christopher James Ball’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $2.68 million.

The company has a one-year high of $6.79 and a one-year low of $0.50. KOS’s market cap is $1.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.67, reflecting a 7.9% upside.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.