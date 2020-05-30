The Chief Commercial Officer of GW Pharma is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Commercial Officer of GW Pharma (GWPH – Research Report), Darren Cline, exercised options to sell 150 GWPH shares for a total transaction value of $18.97K.

Following this transaction Darren Cline’s holding in the company was decreased by 9% to a total of $682K. In addition to Darren Cline, 3 other GWPH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on GW Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,965,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $182.05 and a one-year low of $67.98. Currently, GW Pharma has an average volume of 363.82K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $168.02, reflecting a -26.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $691.5K worth of GWPH shares and purchased $18.97K worth of GWPH shares. The insider sentiment on GW Pharma has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It offers its cannabinoid product, Epidiolex oral solution CV, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD) focusing on the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex. The company was founded by Geoffrey William Guy and Brian Whittle in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.