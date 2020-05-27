The Chief Commercial Officer of Element Financial (Other OTC: ELEEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Commercial Officer of Element Financial (ELEEF – Research Report), Gonzalez Carlos David Madrigal, bought shares of ELEEF for $25.05K.

This recent transaction increases Gonzalez Carlos David Madrigal’s holding in the company by 39% to a total of $64.19K. In addition to Gonzalez Carlos David Madrigal, 2 other ELEEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

ELEEF’s market cap is $2.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 71.40. The company has a one-year high of $10.05 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, Element Financial has an average volume of 24.51K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.65, reflecting a -24.6% downside. Six different firms, including Cormark Securities and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in May 2020, ELEEF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Element Financial has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio. The company was founded by J. Stephen Sands on May 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.