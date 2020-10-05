The Chief Commercial Officer of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Commercial Officer of Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS – Research Report), Ana Mihaljevic, sold shares of GOOS for $210K.

Following Ana Mihaljevic’s last GOOS Sell transaction on May 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.3%.

Currently, Canada Goose Holdings has an average volume of 700.59K. GOOS’s market cap is $3.64 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.53.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.86, reflecting a 7.8% upside.

Ana Mihaljevic's trades have generated a -20.5% average return based on past transactions.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The Direct to Consumer segment refers to the online sales through its e-commerce sites to customers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and sales to customers from company-owned retail stores in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, London, New York City, and Toronto. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.