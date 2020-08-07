The Chief Comm & Sust Officer of Dunkin’ Brands is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Comm & Sust Officer of Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN – Research Report), Karen Raskopf, exercised options to sell 46,852 DNKN shares at $45.60 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.19M.

The company has a one-year high of $84.74 and a one-year low of $38.51. Currently, Dunkin’ Brands has an average volume of 918.41K. DNKN’s market cap is $5.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.60.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.24, reflecting a -5.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dunkin’ Brands has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ U.S., Dunkin’ International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.