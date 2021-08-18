The Chief – Business Operations of CommVault Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief – Business Operations of CommVault Systems (CVLT – Research Report), Gary Merrill, exercised options to sell 3,990 CVLT shares at $45.44 a share, for a total transaction value of $299K.

Following Gary Merrill’s last CVLT Sell transaction on February 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.0%. In addition to Gary Merrill, one other CVLT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CommVault Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $183 million and quarterly net profit of $13.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $2.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $83.41 and a one-year low of $38.90. Currently, CommVault Systems has an average volume of 324.45K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.50, reflecting a -14.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on CommVault Systems has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products include Complete back up and recovery, Hyperscale, Activate, and Orchestrate. IT also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.