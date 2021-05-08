The Chief Business Officer of CGI Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Business Officer of CGI Group (GIB – Research Report), Mark Boyajian, exercised options to sell 12,599 GIB shares for a total transaction value of $1.38M.

Following Mark Boyajian’s last GIB Sell transaction on November 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.33 and a one-year low of $58.60. GIB’s market cap is $22.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.50. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 149.21K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.53, reflecting a -6.7% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.