The Chief Business Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Business Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH – Research Report), Michael Robert Martin, sold shares of AUPH for $68.8K.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $914K and GAAP net loss of -$50,379,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30K and had a GAAP net loss of $25.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.50 and a one-year low of $9.72.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, reflecting a -48.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.