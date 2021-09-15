The Chief Business Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Business Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH – Research Report), Michael Robert Martin, exercised options to sell 90,000 AUPH shares for a total transaction value of $1.91M.

Following this transaction Michael Robert Martin’s holding in the company was decreased by 16% to a total of $3.27 million. Over the last month, Michael Robert Martin has reported another 3 Sell trades on AUPH for a total of $1.03M.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.62 million and GAAP net loss of -$47,010,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29K and had a GAAP net loss of $26.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.73 and a one-year low of $9.72.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, reflecting a -27.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.8M worth of AUPH shares and purchased $132.5K worth of AUPH shares. The insider sentiment on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.