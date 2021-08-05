The Chief Branch Operation Officer of World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Branch Operation Officer of World Acceptance (WRLD – Research Report), Daniel Clinton Dyer, sold shares of WRLD for $244.7K.

Following Daniel Clinton Dyer’s last WRLD Sell transaction on June 02, 2017, the stock climbed by 109.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on World Acceptance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $124 million and quarterly net profit of $15.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $118 million and had a net profit of $15.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $195.78 and a one-year low of $73.73. WRLD’s market cap is $1.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60.

The insider sentiment on World Acceptance has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Clinton Dyer’s trades have generated a -0.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems. World Acceptance was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.