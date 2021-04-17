The Chief Administrative Officer of EMX Royalty is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Administrative Officer of EMX Royalty (EMX – Research Report), Christina Cepeliauskas, exercised options to sell 9,300 EMX shares for a total transaction value of $37.57K.

In addition to Christina Cepeliauskas, 2 other EMX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on EMX Royalty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $487K and GAAP net loss of -$3,933,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.9 million. EMX’s market cap is $269 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -49.60. Currently, EMX Royalty has an average volume of 179.31K.

The insider sentiment on EMX Royalty has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The company focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.