The Chief Administration Officer of Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Administration Officer of Corvus Gold (KOR – Research Report), Carl Brechtel, sold shares of KOR for $146.2K.

KOR’s market cap is $275 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.60. The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $0.72. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.83.

The insider sentiment on Corvus Gold has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.