The Chief Accounting Officer of Invesco is Exercising Options

On March 16 it was reported that the Chief Accounting Officer of Invesco (IVZ – Research Report), Annette Lege, exercised options to sell 1,742 IVZ shares for a total transaction value of $45.29K.

In addition to Annette Lege, 12 other IVZ executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Annette Lege’s last IVZ Sell transaction on March 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $26.06 and a one-year low of $6.38. IVZ’s market cap is $11.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.00.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $22.44, reflecting a 12.7% upside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Invesco has been negative according to 120 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.