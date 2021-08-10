The Chief Accounting Officer of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Accounting Officer of eXp World Holdings (EXPI – Research Report), Jian Cheng, sold shares of EXPI for $125K.

In addition to Jian Cheng, 4 other EXPI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on eXp World Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $584 million and quarterly net profit of $4.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $354 million and had a net profit of $8.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.00 and a one-year low of $13.95. EXPI’s market cap is $7.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 208.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.11M worth of EXPI shares and purchased $4,000 worth of EXPI shares. The insider sentiment on eXp World Holdings has been negative according to 274 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns and operates eXp Realty, which is a cloud-based international residential real estate brokerage. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.