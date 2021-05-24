The Chief Accountant of Bank Hapoalim BM is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Accountant of Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHPF – Research Report), Guy Kalif, exercised options to sell 5,169 BKHPF shares for a total transaction value of $144.7K.

Based on Bank Hapoalim BM’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.38 billion and had a net profit of $192 million. BKHPF’s market cap is $9.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $5.20.

The insider sentiment on Bank Hapoalim BM has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bank Hapoalim BM is an Israeli bank that operates hundreds of full-service retail branches focusing on households, small businesses, and private banking to high-net-worth individuals. The bank offers a range of banking and payments products, capital market and foreign trade facilities, and a full gamut of financial planning advisory services, including pension and retirement planning. Its private banking division offers wealth management services and has a global presence. Most of its net revenue is derived from net interest income in the corporate and household segments. The bank’s strategy emphasizes its competitive positioning in Israel, diversification of revenue sources, operational efficiency, and financial technology.