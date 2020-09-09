The Chairwoman of Cineplex (Other OTC: CPXGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairwoman of Cineplex (CPXGF – Research Report), Phyllis Yaffe, bought shares of CPXGF for $26.96K.

This recent transaction increases Phyllis Yaffe’s holding in the company by 13% to a total of $174K.

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $4.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.11, reflecting a -22.8% downside. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.