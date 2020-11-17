The Chairman & President of Zillow Group Class C (NASDAQ: Z) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & President of Zillow Group Class C (Z – Research Report), Lloyd Frink, sold shares of Z for $43.04M.

In addition to Lloyd Frink, 6 other Z executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $119.47 and a one-year low of $20.04. Currently, Zillow Group Class C has an average volume of 326.92K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.27.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.00, reflecting a -15.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zillow Group Class C has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lloyd Frink’s trades have generated a -55.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.