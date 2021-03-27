The Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of TFI International (NYSE: TFII) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of TFI International (TFII – Research Report), Alain Bédard, bought shares of TFII for $136.4K.

Following Alain Bédard’s last TFII Buy transaction on March 09, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.0%. In addition to Alain Bédard, one other TFII executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on TFI International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $84.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.16 million and had a net profit of $68.7K. The company has a one-year high of $81.46 and a one-year low of $19.68. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 162.45.

12 different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.82, reflecting a -16.3% downside. Starting in February 2021, TFII received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on TFI International has been neutral according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TFI International, Inc. provides freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package & Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package & Courier segment engages in pickup, transport, tracking and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment includes expedited transportation, flatbed, container and dedicated services. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.