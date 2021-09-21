The Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of Powerband Solutions (Other OTC: PWWBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of Powerband Solutions (PWWBF – Research Report), Kelly David Michael Jennings, bought shares of PWWBF for $99.82K.

Following Kelly David Michael Jennings’ last PWWBF Buy transaction on November 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Powerband Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.71 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,658,533. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.68 million. Currently, Powerband Solutions has an average volume of 16.41K. The company has a one-year high of $1.24 and a one-year low of $0.12.

The insider sentiment on Powerband Solutions has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kelly David Michael Jennings’ trades have generated a 29.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PowerBand Solutions Inc is a technology provider. It has developed a powerful suite of cloud-based Auction and Finance Portal software tools that deliver increased sales, efficiencies and profitability to its customers. The company provides various solutions such as LiveNet, Marketplace Auction, Dynamic Appraisal, and Market Intelligence. The LiveNet Auction Portal allows Dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a vast network of the industry’s top used vehicle buyers. Appraisal System is customizable to meet the respective compliance requirements. Marketplace Auction allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle on the site, and Market Intelligence provides automotive dealerships with retail market price valuations.