The Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report), James Dimon, exercised options to sell 375,403 JPM shares for a total transaction value of $60.83M.

Following James Dimon’s last JPM Sell transaction on March 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 11.1%. In addition to James Dimon, 3 other JPM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.48 billion and quarterly net profit of $11.95 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.15 billion and had a net profit of $9.44 billion. The company has a one-year high of $171.51 and a one-year low of $95.24. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 14.27M.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.64, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been negative according to 263 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides financial and investment banking services. It operates through the major segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.