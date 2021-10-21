The Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of Golden Arrow Resources (Other OTC: GARWF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of Golden Arrow Resources (GARWF – Research Report), Joseph J Grosso, bought shares of GARWF for $129.2K.

Following this transaction Joseph J Grosso’s holding in the company was increased by 10% to a total of $1.15 million.

GARWF’s market cap is $16.9 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.40. Currently, Golden Arrow Resources has an average volume of 154.98K.

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is a natural resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Chinchillas, Antofalla, Don Bosco, Caballos, Mogote, Pescado, and Potrerillos. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Chile, and Other. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.