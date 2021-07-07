The Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & President & Chief Executive Officer of Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report), William Glenn Rice, bought shares of APTO for $20K.

Following this transaction William Glenn Rice’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $989.7K. In addition to William Glenn Rice, one other APTO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 838.07K. The company has a one-year high of $7.27 and a one-year low of $3.22. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.74.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.43, reflecting a -68.1% downside. Starting in August 2020, APTO received 48 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including Oppenheimer and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $185K worth of APTO shares and purchased $39.94K worth of APTO shares. The insider sentiment on Aptose Biosciences has been neutral according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.