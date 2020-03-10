The Chairman, President, & CEO of F.N.B. (NYSE: FNB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman, President, & CEO of F.N.B. (FNB – Research Report), Vincent Delie, bought shares of FNB for $82.9K.

Following this transaction Vincent Delie’s holding in the company was increased by 2.24% to a total of $3.74 million. In addition to Vincent Delie, 2 other FNB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on F.N.B.’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $380 million and quarterly net profit of $95.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $374 million and had a net profit of $100 million. FNB’s market cap is $2.66B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a one-year high of $12.93 and a one-year low of $8.16.

Starting in September 2019, FNB received 5 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Piper Sandler and Stephens, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on F.N.B. has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer banking, insurance and wealth management solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services.