The Chairman, President, and Treasurer of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) is Buying Shares

On March 17, the Chairman, President, and Treasurer of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK – Research Report), Gary Crocker, bought shares of MACK for $33.95K.

Following this transaction Gary Crocker’s holding in the company was increased by 33.1% to a total of $135.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $9.45 and a one-year low of $1.49. Currently, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 74.39K. MACK’s market cap is $90.12 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -27.90.

The insider sentiment on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes MM-131, MM-141, and MM-310. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Gavin MacBeath, and Ulrik B. Nielsen in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.