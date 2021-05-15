The Chairman, Pres & CEO of Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman, Pres & CEO of Quad/Graphics (QUAD – Research Report), Joel Quadracci, bought shares of QUAD for $202.1K.

This is Quadracci’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Joel Quadracci’s holding in the company was increased by 4.73% to a total of $5.41 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Quad/Graphics has an average volume of 901.42K. QUAD’s market cap is $200 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a one-year high of $6.36 and a one-year low of $2.11.

Joel Quadracci’s trades have generated a 11.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories. The International segment offers printed products and services. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative activities and associated expenses, including in part, executive, legal, finance, information technology, and human resources. The firm’s solutions include marketing strategy, creative solutions, print, media, in-store, packaging and marketing management. The company was founded by Harry V. Quadracci and Thomas A. Quadracci on July 13, 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, WI.