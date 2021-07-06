The Chairman of Zonetail (Other OTC: ZTLLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Zonetail (ZTLLF – Research Report), Paul Alexander Scott, sold shares of ZTLLF for $154.7K.

In addition to Paul Alexander Scott, one other ZTLLF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zonetail’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.01K and GAAP net loss of -$360,976. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.85K and had a GAAP net loss of $208K. ZTLLF’s market cap is $10.53 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.50. Currently, Zonetail has an average volume of .

Zonetail Inc is a Canada based mobile technology company. It provides mobile platforms to hotels and condominiums connecting the guests of a hotel and the residents of a condo to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device. Included on both platforms is an explore section highlighting the businesses and services in the local area. The company derives revenue from the fees charged for services offered within the platform.