The Chairman of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION – Research Report), Harris Simmons, bought shares of ZION for $1.06M.

Following this transaction Harris Simmons’ holding in the company was increased by 3.38% to a total of $32.16 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.48 and a one-year low of $23.58. ZION’s market cap is $4.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.80.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.60, reflecting a -23.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zions Bancorporation National Association has been negative according to 162 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.