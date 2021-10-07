The Chairman of ZEN Graphene Solutions (Other OTC: ZENYF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of ZEN Graphene Solutions (ZENYF – Research Report), Francis Jacques Dubé, bought shares of ZENYF for $24.25K.

Following Francis Jacques Dubé’s last ZENYF Buy transaction on November 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.7%. Following this transaction Francis Jacques Dubé’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $2.89 million.

Currently, ZEN Graphene Solutions has an average volume of 95.51K. ZENYF’s market cap is $350 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -70.90. The company has a one-year high of $4.75 and a one-year low of $0.53.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $136.8K worth of ZENYF shares and purchased $173.2K worth of ZENYF shares. The insider sentiment on ZEN Graphene Solutions has been neutral according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a graphene technology company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.