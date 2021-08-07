The Chairman of Yangaroo (Other OTC: YOOIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Yangaroo (YOOIF – Research Report), Anthony G Miller, bought shares of YOOIF for $1,955.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Yangaroo has an average volume of .

Anthony G Miller’s trades have generated a -31.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yangaroo, Inc. engages in the provision of business to business digital media management solutions for the entertainment and advertising industries. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and Other. The company was founded by Clifford Gordon Hunt on July 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.