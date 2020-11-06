The Chairman of Western Areas (Other OTC: WNARF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Western Areas (WNARF – Research Report), Ian A Macliver, bought shares of WNARF for $9,638.

This recent transaction increases Ian A Macliver’s holding in the company by 14% to a total of $60.35K. In addition to Ian A Macliver, one other WNARF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Western Areas has an average volume of 35.65K. The company has a one-year high of $2.02 and a one-year low of $1.15.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.86, reflecting a -22.6% downside. Four different firms, including Citigroup and Macquarie, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Western Areas has been neutral according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Western Areas Ltd. engages in mining, processing, and sale of nickel sulphide concentrate. It also focuses on the development and exploration of nickel mines and other base metals. The company was founded by Terence Ernest James Streeter and Julian Philip Hanna on December 29, 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.