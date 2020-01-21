The CHAIRMAN of Weingarten is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CHAIRMAN of Weingarten (WRI – Research Report), Stanford Alexander, exercised options to buy 136,978 WRI shares at $23.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.25M.

This recent transaction increases Stanford Alexander’s holding in the company by 7.92% to a total of $58.4 million. Following Stanford Alexander’s last WRI Buy transaction on March 21, 2017, the stock climbed by 4.3%.

Currently, Weingarten has an average volume of 877.20K. The company has a one-year high of $32.17 and a one-year low of $26.10. WRI’s market cap is $3.99B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, and develops commercial real estate. Its business activities include the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties.