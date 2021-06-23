The Chairman of Vizsla Resources (Other OTC: VIZSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Vizsla Resources (VIZSF – Research Report), Craig Andrew Parry, bought shares of VIZSF for $4.15M.

This recent transaction increases Craig Andrew Parry’s holding in the company by 23% to a total of $18.13 million. This is Parry’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SURG back in November 2020

The company has a one-year high of $2.37 and a one-year low of $0.32.

Vizsla Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and acquisition of precious and base metal assets. The company currently owns the Blueberry Project, a highly-prospective copper asset in British Columbia, Canada, and Panuco-Copala property in Mexico.