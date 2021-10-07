The Chairman of Valeo Pharma (Other OTC: VPHIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Valeo Pharma (VPHIF – Research Report), Richard J Mackay, bought shares of VPHIF for $75K.

In addition to Richard J Mackay, 4 other VPHIF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Richard J Mackay’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $6.04 million.

Based on Valeo Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.67 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,969,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.62 million. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.91. Currently, Valeo Pharma has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Valeo Pharma has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Valeo Pharma Inc a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring either through acquisitions, in-licensing or similar arrangements. Its current markets its product Synacthen Depot which is a synthetic ACTH product that is used in conditions where the production of natural cortisol and other hormones is desired.