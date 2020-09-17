The Chairman of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ – Research Report), Peter Gillin, bought shares of TRQ for $114K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Gillin’s holding in the company by 333% to a total of $113K. In addition to Peter Gillin, 2 other TRQ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.20 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.32, reflecting a -36.4% downside. Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and CIBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in August 2020, TRQ received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal mineral resource property include Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver project located in southern Mongolia. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.