The Chairman of Triumph Gold (Other OTC: TIGCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Triumph Gold (TIGCF – Research Report), John Anderson, bought shares of TIGCF for $59.4K.

Following this transaction John Anderson’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $1.36 million. In addition to John Anderson, 3 other TIGCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Triumph Gold has an average volume of 32.78K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.44. The company has a one-year high of $0.39 and a one-year low of $0.06.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $136.5K worth of TIGCF shares and purchased $79.4K worth of TIGCF shares. The insider sentiment on Triumph Gold has been neutral according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a junior natural resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the projects Freegold Mountain, Andalusite Peak Property and Tad or Toro Property. The company was founded by William G. Harris and Timothy J. Termuende on January 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.