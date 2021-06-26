The Chairman of Trican Well Service (Other OTC: TOLWF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Trican Well Service (TOLWF – Research Report), Thomas Malcolm Alford, bought shares of TOLWF for $52.8K.

In addition to Thomas Malcolm Alford, one other TOLWF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $2.22 and a one-year low of $0.58.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.43, reflecting a -12.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Trican Well Service has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.