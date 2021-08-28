The Chairman of Trainline is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Trainline (TNLIF – Research Report), Brian Mcbride, exercised options to sell 26,857 TNLIF shares for a total transaction value of $94.71K.

This recent transaction decreases Brian Mcbride’s holding in the company by 64% to a total of $329.9K.

Currently, Trainline has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $5.73 and a one-year low of $4.25.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.59, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Trainline PLC is an independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travellers worldwide, enabling them to seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place via its website and mobile app. The company is a one-stop shop for rail and coach travel bringing together millions of routes, fares and journey times from 220 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries.